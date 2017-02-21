Shropshire police dog handler loses fight to keep German Shepherd Ivy when he retires

West Mercia Police have refused a request for a police dog handler to keep his German Shepherd dog Ivy when he retires.

Sergeant David Evans, from Market Drayton, recently met with Chief Constable Anthony Bangham to discuss his wish to keep four-year-old Ivy when he retires from the force.

Chief Constable Bangham said today that it is in the best interests of the dog and the force that this request is not met.

The family has said they are 'devastated' and 'shocked' about the decision.

Chief constable Bangham said: "We appreciate that all our handlers form close relationships with the dogs they work with and, understandably, many want to continue that relationship when they retire.

"Sometimes at the end of the dog’s working life we are able to facilitate this but we always have to consider the needs of the dog and the force at the time and to meet our obligation to spend public funds wisely and ensure best value from all our resources.

"Although the dogs live with their handlers and have close relationships with them, they are not family pets. They belong to the force and are highly valued resources.

"PD Ivy is very young and has many years service ahead of her. She will therefore stay with the force and be re-handled with another officer.

"We understand that there has been a great deal of public interest in this case following the initial decision earlier this year.

“As a result I met with Sergeant Evans to discuss the matter and offered a number of options. Unfortunately these options have been rejected and so the original decision stands.

"I would like to thank Sergeant Evans for more than 34 years service across West Mercia Police and I wish him a long and happy retirement."

It comes as a petition set up in the hope of allowing Ivy to remain with her owner has now reached more than 33,000 signatures.

Sergeant Evans’ daughter Jennie, who started the online petition, said: "We have today received a call from a Superintendent of West Mercia Police with the devastating news that they are not allowing Ivy to retire with Dad, she will be re-handled.

"If this does not work out they may offer her back to Dad.

"We, as a family are utterly devastated at this news and also in complete and utter shock that this is the decision West Mercia have decided is best for Ivy.

"We can't thank everyone enough for all the support show on this petition.

"I am not ready to leave this fight and I will be looking into other options to try and change this outcome."