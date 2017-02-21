Britain First Telford protest: Police reassure public over march and counter demonstration this weekend

Police today moved to have reassure members of the public ahead of protests by Britain First and Unite Against Fascism in Telford this weekend.

Officers have said drivers and visitors could experience delays in parts of Telford town centre on Saturday.

Britain First demonstrators will start their protest at about 1pm, heading from Telford Central station to Darby House.

The group says it is descending on Telford because of the town’s link to child sex exploitation.

Its route will be via a footbridge to Ironmasters Way, Forge Gate and Lawn Central. Their demonstration will be held in the car park of Darby House.

The demonstration is due to end at 3pm and the group will move back to Telford Central station from the car park, around Adenbrooke House via Ironmasters Way and back to Telford Central station.

A counter Unite Against Fascism protest is taking place at Addenbrooke House with similar timings.

West Mercia Police say they have been working with the organisers of the protests to ensure they pass peacefully with minimal disruption and said a proportionate policing response will be put in place.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: "We recognise people may be concerned about the potential impact these events may have on people living and working in Telford, however we are working with both groups and the wider community to ensure there will be minimal disruption and Telford town will be very much open for business as usual."