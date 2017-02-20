Whitchurch shoppers up in arms over Tesco parking changes

Residents in Whitchurch have expressed their anger after a supermarket installed new signs with a three-hour parking limit before being granted planning permission.

Tesco wants to set up automatic number plate recognition cameras at the entrance to the car park to its store at White Lion Meadow in Whitchurch, along with 32 signs warning motorists of the parking time limit.

The supermarket giant said it has installed the warning signs while they await a decision from Shropshire Council.

But the move has provoked an angry reaction from residents and councillors, who have claimed the car park should be widely available and that the changes could damage other businesses in the town centre.

The land was leased to Tesco by Shropshire Council for a term of 125 years from July 1990, and residents have argued that as it is not the retailer’s land it should not be allowed to submit the plans.

Commenting on the plans on Facebook Elaine Ashley said: “The sign reads ‘only Tesco customers can use this car park’ – so where do we park for the swimming baths.

“Tesco can’t possibly be allowed to do this, the car park belongs to the people of Whitchurch.”

Geoff Handley posted: “Basically we haven’t enough parking. Unfortunately with council finances at present there is no chance of any new public car parks being created.”

Sue Jones said: “Shame on you Tesco for doing this. No wonder people are going out of town to shop, more custom for Sainsbury’s and more online shopping for me.”

Councillor Rob Hewson, of Whitchurch Town Council, said: “People in Whitchurch are panicking. The town council has asked councillor Gerald Dakin to look into the lease. It is going to affect the trade in our town and something needs to be done.”

Whitchurch Town Council and Whitchurch Rural Parish Council have also objected to the plans on the grounds that the parking cameras will affect trade and damage other business which surround the Tesco site.

Jessica Walker, spokeswoman for Tesco, said: “While we are waiting for the result of the planning permission to be decided we have been preparing the car park, though no enforcement will take place until the planning is decided.”