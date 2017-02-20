Kennedy note among £1 million treasures to be auctioned by Lord Harlech

Shropshire-born Lord Harlech is set to raise about £1 million by selling off more than 500 antique treasures including many from his family’s former home.

Old Etonian property developer Lord Harlech, aged 30, was born near Oswestry and became the seventh Lord Harlech when his father died suddenly on February 1 last year.

He now plans to sell more than 550 family heirlooms, including many from his family’s former home near Oswestry, which are expected to fetch between £940,000 and £1,400,000 at an auction at Bonhams in London on March 29.

One of the most poignant and most desirable items in the forthcoming Harlech auction is an 1840 edition of The Poetical Works by Percy Bysshe Shelley, which was once owned and treasured by President Kennedy and which, after his death, his widow, Jackie gave to Lord Harlech.

The book, which is expected to fetch up to between £4,000 and £6,000, will be sold with the affectionate note Mrs Kennedy sent with the book in May 1964 to Lord Harlech. It says: “To David on his birthday. This Shelley is a book that Jack had since we were married and I don’t know how long before. He kept it in his room at the White House – which is why his seal is in it.”

“I wish I could give you the most precious thing that belonged to him – as precious as your friendship was to him, but nothing tangible could ever express that, so please accept this with all my love, Jackie.”

Lord Harlech asked Mrs Kennedy to marry him but she gently turned him down.

The money will be used to restore the Harlech family home, Glyn Cywarch in Wales.

In the catalogue, produced for the forthcoming Bonhams auction, Lord Harlech says: “Glyn Cywarch has been in our family’s ownership for four hundred years and I therefore feel passionate about the need to restore this historic building and ensure it survives for future generations to enjoy.

“Bonhams’ sale will help our family generate the much-needed funds to invest back into the estate and I am looking forward to building on the work of my predecessors in promoting this beautiful and largely undiscovered part of North Wales, from which my family proudly takes its name.”

Lord Harlech’s grandfather, the fifth Lord Harlech, was Conservative MP for Oswestry for eleven years, from 1950 until 1961, when he became Britain’s ambassador in Washington. During his four years in the role he became a particularly close friend of US President John F. Kennedy and his wife, and was UK ambassador in Washington when President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on November 22 in 1963.