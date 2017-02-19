Ludlow square could get double yellow lines to limit parking fines

Changing double yellow lines around Ludlow’s central square may stop hundreds of tickets being issued to both residents and tourists, councillors have said.

The long-standing practice of parking in and around Ludlow’s Market square after 6pm in the evening came under fire last year as Shropshire Council enforcement officers began a crackdown on the illegal activity.

But objectors said the measures were draconian and were hitting evening tourists who did not know you could not park there, as hundreds of tickets were issued over six months.

To confuse matters, Ludlow Town Council owns the red market area in the centre of the square and allows vehicles to park there – but the cobbled area around it is enforced by Shropshire Council.

Now Shropshire councillors along with the authority’s highways officers are proposing a change that will allow more cars to park in the area legally, while also maintaining access for emergency services.

Vivienne Parry, Shropshire councillor for Ludlow South, said: “We are fed up with people being constantly fined there.

“Changing the yellow lines will mean that people will be able to park across from the Spar, it will help people tremendously.”

Andy Boddington, Shropshire councillor for Ludlow North, said: “It’s been something of a nightmare.

“Too many motorists have had penalty notices and this has damaged the reputation of our town to be a good place to visit at night.”

But, he said, there was a real issue with access to the streets and courtyards adjoining the square such as Quality Square, College Court and Church Street.

“More than 50 people live beyond the Quality Square arch, most of them elderly. We must guarantee fire and ambulance access to Quality Square throughout the day and night,” Councillor Boddington added.

“We need to think of saving lives, not just the convenience of parking or trading.”

He said the proposed solution was to extend the area to the east of the market area so that people could legally park there – though a channel to Quality Square will be kept clear and rigorously enforced.

He said: “We are proposing to remove the yellow lines by the market stalls and extend yellow lines across the front of White Stuff.

“The aim is to create a clear highway from PizzaExpress to Love Ludlow and the entrance to Quality Square.

“It will then turn at Harp Lane Deli to join the end of the High Street at Vision Express.

“The area to the east of the demountable market stalls will then be available for market stalls during the day and parking at night. That should limit the parking fines.”

He said the scheme will be discussed by Ludlow Town Council on March 8.

General markets are held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the market square.