The adopted phone boxes of Shropshire

The classic red phone box is an iconic feature of Britain’s towns and countryside –and have for generations been a lifeline to Shropshire’s more rural areas.

But their use has come to an end following the growth of the mobile phone and now BT is looking to offload hundreds.

Step in parish council and community groups, who have been snapping them up and finding a new use for the boxes after the phone has been removed.

Paying just £1, BT removes the phone before the community group takes responsibility for the box. Some turn them into second-hand book shops, art galleries or leave them as an empty phone box.

Across the country, 8,000 are up for adoption – and in Shropshire and Mid Wales there are almost 50 red phone boxes under offer.

The adopted phone boxes Shropshire: Horton, TF6 6DR Curdale Close, Cleobury Mortimer, DY14 8DZ The Parish Room, Caynham, Ludlow, SY8 3BJ Colebatch, Bishops Castle, SY9 5JY Opposite Norbury Church, Linley, Bishops Castle, SY9 5HW Wentnor, Bishops Castle, SY9 5EE Lydbury North, SY7 8AU Lower Down, Lydbury North, SY7 8BB Hengoed, Oswestry, SY10 7EU Llynclys, Oswestry, SY10 8LL Cardington Post Office, Cardington, Church Stretton SY6 7JZ Montford Bridge Shrewsbury, SY4 1EB Shrawardine, Shrewsbury, SY4 1AE Aston Rogers, Shrewsbury, SY5 9HQ Upper Netchwood, Monkhopton, Bridgnorth WV16 6SF Telephone Exchange, Morville, Bridgnorth WV16 4RJ Chapel Lane, Quatford, Bridgnorth WV15 6QH Burwarton, Bridgnorth, WV16 6QG Cleobury North, Bridgnorth Middleton Scriven, Middleton Scriven, Bridgnorth Glazeley, Bridgnorth, WV16 6AB Burlton, Shrewsbury, SY4 5SX Bridgnorth Road, Norton, Shifnal, TF11 9EE Junction of King Street, Quarry Road, Broseley Wood, Broseley, TF12 5QD Powys: Velindre, Brecon, LD3 0ST Near Lloyney Mill, Lloyney, Knighton, LD7 1RG Glandulas Crossing, Llanafanfawr, Builth Wells, LD2 3LW Llanfihangel, Brynpabuan, Builth Wells LD2 3SF Llysdinam, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6NB Opposite Village Hall, Llanafanfawr, Builth Wells, LD2 3LW St. Harmon, Rhayader, LD6 5LU Commins Coch, Machynlleth SY20 8LG Cemmaes Village, Cemmaes, Machynlleth SY20 9PR Cwmllinau, Machynlleth, SY20 9NT Caerbont, Ceinws, Machynlleth, SY20 9EX Llangedwyn, Oswestry, SY10 9JW Llanwern, Brecon, LD3 7UP Leighton, Welshpool, SY21 8HP Church House, Forden, Welshpool, SY21 8NE Cefn Coch, Welshpool, SY21 0AP Maes Glas, Llanfair Caereinion, Welshpool, SY21 0BZ Llangadfan, Welshpool, SY21 0PL Two phoneboxes on Foel, Welshpool, SY21 0NS about 2 km apart Llanerfyl, Welshpool, SY21 0EG Pen Yr Heol, Llaneglwys, Builth Wells, LD2 3BQ By Crickadarn School, Erwood, Builth Wells, LD2 3EX Near Erwood, Gwenddwr, Builth Wells, LD2 3HQ

One is in Horton, on the Bridgnorth Road between Shifnal and Bridgnorth, the phone box next to The Hundred House is to be adopted.

Stuart Philips, chef at the Hundred House in Norton, said: “It is right next to our postbox so architecturally it is very nice and it brightens up the village.

“If they removed it, it would be a real shame.”

The phone box, however, will need cleaning. It has rubbish inside and vegetation growing out of the top.

Shropshire Council is thanking town councils, parish councils and local people for their help in assisting the council to make decisions on its final representations on the county’s phone boxes that as far as possible are based on local feedback, as well as issues such as rural isolation, mobile phone coverage, and so forth.

Shropshire Council is pleased to report that there are 23 payphones where the council is consenting to the removal of the telephony, because it is the intention of the local town council or parish council to adopt the kiosk structure for a new use.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for rural services and communities, said: “I am extremely heartened by the efforts that people have made to share their views with Shropshire Council about these payphones, including views received from local policing teams, town councils, parish councils and local communities.

“I am particularly delighted that a number of parish councils have requested adoption of their kiosk in order to help West Midlands Ambulance Service to continue to spread the number of locations in Shropshire in which defibrillators are available, using BT phoneboxes where possible due to their visibility as landmarks.

I am equally pleased that the council has received so much help to make decisions to retain the service and kiosk where the continued operational use of the telephone is warranted, due to reasons including social need, rural isolation, accident blackspot concerns, and mobile phone coverage issues.”

There are 131 payphones where Shropshire Council is exercising its veto over removal of telephony, to keep the service operational . There are a further 60 where Shropshire Council is consenting to removal of the telephony and the kiosk, in accordance with local views.

Shropshire Council will now await further information from BT, including any confirmation that retentions will not be challenged, and any potential timescales for removals where consent to do so has been granted.

Telford & Wrekin Council spokesman, Russell Griffin said: “BT consulted the planning department of the council on the intended closure of 37 phone boxes across the borough.

“BT displayed notices in the affected boxes.

“In addition, we then consulted all Parish Councils and ward councillors for their views on whether they objected to closures of any of the phones boxes listed in their areas or whether they wanted to adopt the box.

“Hadley & Leegomery were the only parish to contact the council to say they wanted to ‘adopt’ their phone box, so BT are aware of this.

“There were total of nine objections from other parishes or councillors, such as in the Gorge, Sutton Hill and Edgmond, so these phone boxes are to remain.”

Requests have been made for 24 phone boxes in Powys.

Lee Evans, from Powys County Council, said: “When BT announced that they were going to remove the payphones, Powys County Council was then the nominated Local Public Organisation that will receive responses from local communities for the consultation exercise.

“This consultation process also gave local communities the opportunity to adopt a traditional red ‘heritage’ phone box and make them an asset that local people can enjoy.

“It is the local communities that have adopted the phoneboxes.”

Some phone boxes across the country are being used to hold lifesaving defibrillators.

Any council, charity or community group can request to adopt a phone box.

It costs a £1. The buyer has opportunity to take ownership of power supply, or for BT to continue supplying electricity for free - but can cancel at anytime.

So far, 11 have been adopted in the Stafford borough, two in Cannock, one in Sandwell and four in South Staffordshire.

New models followed in 1924 and 1927 before the Post Office designed its own, the K4 in 1927.

Four more designs followed - the K6 in 1935 is arguably the most well-known.