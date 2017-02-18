Telford Magistrates Court gets upgrade to cope with demand

A magistrates’ court will get a new entrance after the plans were given approval.

Telford & Wrekin Council approved proposals to update Telford Magistrates’ Court, which is gearing up to take on the work of the neighbouring county court.

The Ministry of Justice, which submitted the plans, says the work is needed to cope with the extra numbers using the building, as well as improving disabled access.

The plans were passed under delegated powers, with officers saying they would “enhance the use of the building”.

The work includes installing a set of automatic doors to enable better access.

A report on the decision by planning officer Martha Fletcher states: “The existing entrance door is a revolving door, which does not allow disabled users to enter the court with ease.

“As such, the applicants wish to update the entrance by installing a set of automatic doors on the front elevation of the court.”

Other work at the court in Telford Square, Hall Park Way, includes glazing the front of the building, along with two condenser units.

Ms Fletcher added: “The proposed works are deemed to be minor in scale and will be constructed using appropriate materials.

“The applicants have supplied sufficient justification for the proposed works and officers are satisfied the proposed works will enhance the use of the building.”

The criminal court, which is currently the only one that deals with cases in the county, could also see all administration and background work moved to the West Midlands.

Telford County and Family Court will close its doors this year, HM Courts and Tribunal Service has confirmed.

Officials said the plans were part of a wider scheme of reorganisation, which would allow court services to work out of fewer locations with little impact on services.

There is no news yet on any plans for the building, or whether it will have any impact on staff working in the court. Shrewsbury also lost its magistrates’ court last March becoming one of 65 courts across England and Wales to be closed by the Ministry of Justice.

The closure has forced those living in the north and south of the county to travel to Telford Magistrates Court for hearings.

The Shropshire branch of the Magistrates’ Association objected to the closure but it was upheld by the Ministry of Justice.