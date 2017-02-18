‘Lessons learned’ as Telford team vicar and church organist quits job

An Anglican bishop today said that lessons must be learned after a team vicar quit his job following a dispute that has also led to the resignation of a church organist.

The Rev John Jukes took up the position as a team vicar with Central Telford Parish in June last year.

But he has decided to quit after “clashes of personality” with the rector Tim Storey.

Lichfield diocese insists that the relationship between the two ministers has improved, but Mr Jukes will still step down later this year.

When Mr Jukes’ imminent departure was announced earlier this month, organist Garry Millman stepped down from his role at St Leonard’s Church, Malinslee, in protest over the handling of the matter.

In a letter to Mr Millman the Bishop of Shrewsbury the Right Rev Mark Rylands stated: “Like you, I am very sorry that this appointment has not worked out as we all had high hopes. John’s introduction to the Central Telford Parish brought some welcome diversity and seemed a creative addition to a team that was starting to gel.

“John interviewed well and it was a unanimous decision to appoint him. It is no surprise to me that you have appreciated John’s presence and ministry at St Leonard’s. Part of the difficulty seems to have been a misunderstanding between Tim and John about the nature of their roles and responsibilities.

“I must take some blame here for not ensuring that the remit was clearly understood and agreed at interview and for not checking that a working agreement was put in place. Obviously we will learn from this and approach a new appointment carefully.”

He added: “For various reasons, John has decided it is right to look for a different post. My prayers will continue to be with all concerned.”

Mr Jukes, who moved to Telford with his wife Denise, after a working as a curate in Cornwall, will carry on leading services at St Leonard’s Malinslee and St John’s Lawley, until he finds a new post. Mr Millman, aged 49, said worshippers also have concerns about the parish leadership structure.

He said: “The bishop has offered to meet with me and I am considering going ahead with that. At the top of the list is the question of why more wasn’t done to keep John here and I will ask them to give the people what they are asking for, which is a regular face at the front leading services not just calling in once a month which is what we are getting now.”