Lack of time delays major gas pipe work in Craven Arms

Road works on a main trunk road through the centre of Craven Arms have been postponed.

Work to deal with recurring gas pipe problems in the centre of the town have been delayed as National Grid Gas engineers say they do not have enough time to complete the work in the time allotted.

Contractors were preparing to dig up the A49 as it runs through the town in recent days but have said the work, to replacing 30 metres of metal pipe with a history of leaks cannot be completed before the end of February.

It will mean a new date for the works will need to be arranged.

Works on the stretch in August last year, and November 2015, caused misery for motorists and anger from traders as long tailbacks caused gridlock through the town.

Sara Wilcox, speaking for National Grid, said engineers had been preparing to dig up the road and were planning to put temporary traffic lights in place once more but had now decided to wait.

She said: “National Grid carried out some exploratory work at the end of last week.

“Unfortunately, this revealed the project was looking very difficult and could not be completed within the current two-week window agreed with the highways authority.”

“As a result we have postponed the works. We are in discussions with the highways authority about when the best time would be to reschedule the work. We will keep people updated,” she said.

Harry Delves, commercial director at Harry Tuffins supermarket next to where the works are taking place, said he understood the work should remove future problems caused by the metal section of pipe.

He said he talks with contractors suggested it should not take too long once started, however.

He said: “It’s just cutting off a section of old pipe. They should be able to get down there in a day.

“I don’t understand why they can’t just come down here and do it now go. It’s a shame, but I’m sure it will get done,” he said.