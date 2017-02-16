Telford team vicar and church organist quit their roles following dispute

A Telford parish priest has handed in his notice after just six months in the job following a dispute with the team rector which has also resulted in the resignation of the organist.

The Rev John Jukes took up the position as a team vicar with Central Telford Parish in June last year.

But he has decided to step down after what Lichfield Diocese describes as “clashes of personality”.

The announcement that the vicar and his wife Denise were leaving was made to stunned worshippers by his boss the rector, the Rev Tim Storey at St Leonard’s Church, in Church Road, Malinslee, on February 6.

Mr Jukes will continue to lead services there and at St John’s Church, in Lawley, until June while he seeks a new role elsewhere.

The diocese insists that the relationship between the two ministers has improved.

Former organist Garry Millman, 49, said: “After the departure of our last vicar Grant Crowe we were told by Tim, now rector and area dean that he would find a new vicar to look after St Leonard’s Malinslee and St John’s Lawley.

“The position was advertised along with the parish profile – clearly for a team vicar to look after both churches as Grant Crowe had done. Eventually John Jukes was appointed and joined in June 2016.

“We had feared that the style of the new vicar would not be right but our fears where soon put to rest.

“John and his wife Denise were just what both churches needed. They had family in Shropshire who were looking forward to having them back at home after John had been serving in Saltash, in Cornwall, as a curate.”

Mr Millman added: “Right from the start John was scheduled to lead services at St John’s and St Leonard’s only once a month.

“Straight away questions were being asked by people wanting to know where our vicar was.

“Denise had intended to be an active vicar’s wife and play a full part in both churches. That hasn’t materialised.

“Over the last six months letters have gone from both churches from various people in the congregations to the Bishops of Shrewsbury and Lichfield.

“People are asking why our vicar was not allowed to do the job he was intending to do and the job we had believed he would do. Clearly John and Denise where very unhappy. They had made complaints themselves and it was believed that the bishops were trying to set up a process to sort things out.”

He said: “Meanwhile at St Leonard’s members were getting fed up of the situation because their voices seemed to be unheard. People have slowly drifted away or reduced the number of services they attend and started picking and choosing which services they felt were suitable.

“I believe this has had a negative effect on the church finances too – and after paying our way for some years things are now looking more difficult.”

He said members at St Leonard’s were hoping to have an open meeting to discuss the situation but the announcement was made before it could be held.

Mr Millman said: “At the end of the service the rector came in and told us that by mutual agreement John was going.

“The stony faces, tears and eventual anger on the faces of the people said it all. We feel John was not happy to stay if he cannot do the job he was licensed to do.

“I was aged 13 the first time I played the organ at St Leonard’s and began on a regular basis since 2005. But when I heard what was said I stood up in the organ loft and declared how badly John and his wife had been served by the parish management.

“And in protest and in support for them I would have to resign.

“This situation has torn the parish apart. John and Denise have been treated shockingly. The knock-on affect for the parish is and will be a disaster and I feel it is time the general feeling was made known publicly.

“I am truly ashamed of the way the situation has been handled and the way people have been treated. That is a view shared by many in both churches and I speak on their behalf too.”

Diocesan spokesman Peter Bate said: “Sadly, in any people-centred organisation it’s inevitable from time to time that there are clashes of personality.

“Senior clergy in the diocese are well aware of the situation and have been involved in attempts to resolve this.”

He added: “Although personal relationships have improved, it has been mutually agreed to accept the Rev John Jukes’ decision to move on.

“There will be a short period before this happens to allow Mr Jukes to find another position.”