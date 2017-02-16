Missing Bridgnorth man's body was found in River Severn, inquest told

A man who was reported missing from his home in Bridgnorth was found dead in the River Severn, an inquest has heard.

David Smith, 66, was reported missing to police on November 27.

Mr Smith was last seen in the New Street area of the town at about 12.30am.

When last seen he was wearing a blue coat and was using a walking stick.

At the opening of his inquest, the court was told enquiries were made to locate him and searches were made.

But on February 2 a report was made of a body in the river at Grimley, Worcestershire, after a member of the public reported seeing a body going over the weir at Holt Heath.

The inquest opening heard the body was recovered and it was identified as Mr Smith, of Sydney Cottage Drive, Bridgnorth, by fingerprints. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as drowning.

The inquest was adjourned until May 11 at Shirehall, when a full hearing will be held