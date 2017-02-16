Drugs killed Newport woman, 50, at Turkish holiday resort, inquest told

A woman from Newport was found dead in a Turkish holiday resort, an inquest has heard.

Tracy Atesoglu, was the director of an employment agency and was born in Wellington.

The 50-year-old was found dead on August 27 last year in Turunc, Marmaris.

At the opening of her inquest at Shirehall, coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin John Ellery was told the body of Mrs Atesoglu, of Stafford Road, was repatriated to the United Kingdom where further tests were carried out.

A post-mortem examination in Turkey and the tests in the UK gave the cause of death as maprotiline, amitriptyline and morphine intoxication.

The inquest was adjourned until May 10 when it will be heard in Telford.