Opening of Tesco store on Shropshire border delayed

The opening date for a town’s new supermarket has been put back by almost two months.

Tenbury Wells’ new Tesco Store, currently being built at the site of the town’s former cattle market, was planned to open its doors in the coming weeks, at the end of February or beginning of March.

But now the supermarket giant has revealed it will not open until late in April.

The delay is not due to work on the store itself being behind, however, but caused the time taken to carry out town centre highways work associated with the development.

Jessica Walker, Tesco spokeswoman for the Midlands and east of England, said: “Due to delays in completion of highways work, we have made the decision to move the store opening date back to April 27.

“We are looking forward to serving the people of Tenbury in the near future.”

Dozens of workers have already been signed up to work in the new supermarket and are understood to have been offered shifts in other stores until the opening.