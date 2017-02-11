RAF Shawbury helicopter in drone near miss at 600ft

A helicopter from a Shropshire airbase was involved in a near-miss with a large drone, it has emerged.

An investigation has been launched after the helicopter from RAF Shawbury came within 100 feet of a six-foot drone that was being flown 600 feet above the ground near the base.

The drone, which was fitted with a camera, was reported by the pilot over the radio to air traffic control. Both the RAF police and West Mercia Police were informed, and were sent out to investigate.

The incident is now the subject of an investigation which will involve the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which regulates all non-military flying in the UK.

Squadron Leader Gary James, RAF Shawbury station flight safety officer, said he is not against the ideas of drones, but stressed the need to use them safely.

To help spread the message of the danger of drones to aircraft, he has created a leaflet which is available for the public and contains a map showing where airspace activity takes place in the county.

He said: “I would like to stress that we are not against drone flying as a whole, we are just wary of drones being operated in a way that could endanger our aircraft and others. The biggest danger to aviation remains a mid-air collision between aircraft including remotely operated drones.

“It is seen as one of the biggest threats to the aviation assets of all three armed services. In May we will be hosting a general aviation day here at RAF Shawbury.

“Invited guests from around the Wales and West Midlands area will be here for a day of briefings, one of which will be drone awareness. I am continuing to raise the subject of drone flying on many fronts and the latest incident proves the need to continue to raise awareness in order to prevent a serious incident.

“The RAF Safety Centre has also promised to buy in to my three-year campaign and will assist in producing a newer version of my leaflet which can be passed around the wider RAF aviation community.”

There have been at least six reports of drones causing a potential risk to aircraft associated with the airbase over the last 12 months, including in places such as Telford and Nesscliffe.

According to the CAA a drone should not be flown higher than 400 feet, must be kept in line of sight at all times, not flown within 150 feet of people or property or within 500 feet of crowds and built-up areas.

People who see a drone breaking these rules in Shropshire should call police on 101 and RAF Shawbury on 01939 250351, extension 7221.

For more information, go to raf.mod.uk/rafshawbury/flyinginfo/haveyouspottedadrone.cfm