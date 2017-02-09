Battle begins to save Ellesmere canal warehouse

Ellesmere Town Council has vowed to save one of the town's oldest buildings.

The former canal warehouse at the head of the Wharf in Ellesmere has been vacant for over 25 years and has fallen into disrepair.

The town council says it is determined to raise its profile and rescue the historic building.

Mayor of Ellesmere, Councillor Ian Ward, speaking at the town council meeting on Monday, said he was concerned about the poor state of the building.

“Applying for it to be on the at-risk register will raise its profile,” he said.

“We are seeing the continued deterioration of the building, it’s time to ask Shropshire council to put it on the building at risk register.”

Councllor Ward told the meeting that placing the building on the English Heritage at risk register would ensure its protection and increase the possibility of securing grant aid in the future.

Councillors were shown photographs dating back from 2008, outlining how the building, owned by property specialist Pochin, had started to crumble.

“Gradually the brick work has become detached, the guttering has silted up and there are holes in the roof,” said Councillor Ward.

“It is owned by a developer, which are allowing it to deteriorate. This is a big company they should be able to afford to repair it. The council agreed to write to the developer about the state of the building. Councillor Paul Goulbourne said: “We will suggest it is made safe and water tight. If there is no response from the developers then we try and get it put on the buildings at risk register.

“It’s one of the only original buildings left, if it was put back into some good order people can use it as a bistro or a bar. At the moment boats keep running into it.” Speaking at the meeting Councillor Stacey Thornton added: “It’s detracting from a wonderful development. I would like to see the exterior preserved, it’s very important.”

The surrounding dairy site is owned by Burberry Investment, which has been selling off various parts of the site around the wharf, and has put in a planning application for a major development that includes a hotel, medical centre and holiday cabins. If given the go-ahead The project is likely to create more than 140 jobs in the area.