Telford DJ, 21, was killed when car crashed into field

A 21-year-old DJ from Telford was killed when he lost control of his car and it rolled and landed in a field, throwing him from the vehicle, an inquest heard.

The tragedy happened on the B5062, near to Crudgington, in the early hours of October 23 last year, an inquest in Wellington heard yesterday.

Ian Skitt had earlier been DJing at an event at Harper Adams University, in Newport, and suffered multiples injuries after losing control of his BMW.

Mr Skitt, of Sugden Lane, Wellington, died in the back of an ambulance on route to Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.

Paramedics confirmed his death at 2.46am.

The inquest heard that he was carrying three other passengers, who also suffered serious injuries.

In a statement read to the court by coroner’s officer Emma Wilson, Mr Skitt’s girlfriend, Paige Hudson, who was the front seat passenger, said she suffered a broken shoulder.

She described how she had previously gone with her boyfriend to Harper Adams University because he was DJing there.

The inquest was also told that Mr Skitt had been double the drink-drive limit and evidence of cocaine was found in his system, although it was not possible to tell when he may have taken the drug.

The inquest heard a police examiner was called to the scene to investigate how the incident had happened.

Pc Mark Murphy, from West Mercia Police, got to the scene at about 4.05am on October 23.

His statement, read by Shropshire coroner John Ellery, said the stretch of the road was unlit and subject to the national speed limit.

He said the car had been travelling from Newport towards the direction of Shrewsbury.

Pc Murphy said the vehicle entered a sharp bend and Mr Skitt lost control.

His statement said the car had collided with a verge and when it rolled Mr Skitt was ejected from the vehicle.

Pc Murphy calculated the BMW had been travelling at speeds of between 77mph and 86mph.

He said in his opinion the driver had “failed to appreciate the severity of the bend” and entered it at an “inappropriate speed”.

He added: “The fact the driver was ejected from the vehicle was due to him not wearing a seatbelt.”

Mr Ellery said Mr Skitt had died due to multiple injuries caused by the road traffic collision.

Delivering his conclusion, he said Mr Skitt died as a result of a road traffic collision.