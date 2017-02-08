Former prisoner of war from Shropshire dies at the age of 101

A former prisoner of war from Shropshire who was presented with a veterans badge has died aged 101.

John Thomas Clements joined the army in May 1940, but was captured and spent more than three years in prisoner of war camps.

Mr Clements, known as Tom to his family, was captured by the German 1st Paras and marched to Poland, eventually finding himself in a prisoner of war camp in Lamsdorf.

Remembering his experience, he said: “I was supposed to be in the Second World War fighting for our country, but the Germans caught me as I started, and I was taken as a prisoner of war.

“I ended up in a prisoner of war camp for three years and 10 months. I was kept in Munich, Germany, and Poland during that time.

“Of course I was kept there until the end of the war in 1945, but not before I walked 100 miles with hundreds of others across Poland and Germany.

“I was away for five years in total. I joined the Army in May 1940 and left in May 1945, but I spent most of the war in a prisoner of war camp.”

After Mr Clements left the army, he settled in Shropshire. He was presented with a veterans badge on his 100th birthday, when he spoke about how he met his wife, Dorothy.

“It was a whirlwind romance,” he said.

“I met a lovely Telford girl in 1952 and we were married not long afterwards.

“I was dragged down the aisle in 1953, and then I ended up settling here with Dorothy.

“After the Army I then worked for GKN Sankey Ltd, before working for REME Donnington.”

Mr Clements’ wife died in 1995 and the couple had no children.

On his 100th birthday, he said the key to a long life was enjoying it.

He said: “Stay active, surround yourself with friends, and get a job you love.”

Mr Clement’s funeral will be held from 12.30pm on Saturday at Ketley Methodist Church in Telford.

Donations will be divided between the Severn Hospice and Midlands Air Ambulance.