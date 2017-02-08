For sale: Two Shropshire schools set to raise £1 million

They used to be alive to the sounds of children – but two Shropshire schools are now likely to be demolished after being put on the market for up to £1 million.

The former St Mary’s CE School, at Dawsons Rough, near RAF Shawbury, and the former Maesbury Primary School have both been put on the market by Shropshire Council as it seeks to generate income from unwanted assets.

Maesbury closed in 2012 and is listed for sale as a “development opportunity” with a guide price of £325,000.

The 1.42 acre site is described by Halls as “a most interesting development opportunity, subject to the receipt of relevant statutory consents.

“The school was built in the late 19th century with subsequent later additions,” the firm said.

“It is of traditional construction incorporating stone elevations beneath a tile roof cover.

“Internally the accommodation is currently divided into three classrooms with a gym/dining hall, staff rooms and offices.”

The former St Mary’s school, which covers 2.77 acres, is also being marketed by Halls with offers of £600,000 being invited for the property.

The school is situated in the North of Shawbury Village, directly opposite the main entrance to the Shawbury RAF barracks, in an area known as Dawson’s Rough.

Halls say the property is made up of a former school built around 1967 with a surrounding play area.

Last year Shropshire Council confirmed that it was in the process of reviewing all of its assets as it seeks to cope with an ever tightening budget and huge rises in the cost of providing adult social care.

Speaking last November the authority’s chief executive, Clive Wright said: “Everything is under the microscope.

“If we don’t need a building for our use can others use them?

“If we have got buildings that are not needed but they are a cost how can we move them on?

“We have been selling buildings for three of four years but there are still a number there and we are looking at how we can get the best for them going forward.”

The council has a number of properties and pieces of land listed for sale on its website. They include development land next to Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry, The Hollies in Shrewsbury, and Conduit Farm and surrounding land in Bridgnorth.

Several of the properties are currently under offer.