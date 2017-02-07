Ludlow supermarket crunch planning meeting - Live updates

A final decision on an out-of-town supermarket in Ludlow will be made today as councillors discuss the plans at a meeting at Shirehall.

The supermarket was recommended for approval last week just three months after councillors insisted they would refuse the plans.

The stand-off over the supermarket and petrol station at Rocks Green between council officers and the elected members of Shropshire Council’s south planning committee will come to an end when a conclusion is reached this afternoon.