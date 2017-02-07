Hundreds of gardeners, allotment holders and residents turned out to an event celebrating the humble spud.

One of the largest seed potato events in the West Midlands returned to Harper Adams University, near Newport, at the weekend. More than 120 varieties of potato were available at the fifth Shropshire Potato Day on Sunday.

There were also 20 varieties of peas, shallots, onions and beans on display. Visitors were able to buy a variety of local produce, including jams, meats, jellies and curry.

For younger visitors, there was a free coloured potato to take home and grow. There were are also colouring sheets, leaflets and other potato related information, free to take away.

Organiser Gerald Jalving hailed the event a success and revealed there are already plans to make next year’s event even bigger.

“We have had a fantastic day. It was really busy – we have had about 800 people attend,” he said. “It has really given us the incentive to make it even bigger and better next year.

“We hope to have different stalls and have more horticultural angles. We hope to make it a massive event. It started because we had nothing locally here of this magnitude. There were small ones but nothing of this size.”

“The number of varieties roughly stays the same but we have brought in more beans, onions and shallots.”

Mr Jalving added: “We had people come from Derbyshire, Pembrokeshire, Manchester and even Gloucester this year.”