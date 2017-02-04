Tributes to Oswestry binman who was 'life and soul of the party'

The family of a popular binman who died suddenly said he will be remembered for his “big smile” and “infectious personality”.

Mark Woodliff died last week – just days before his 39th birthday.

Today his family paid tribute to their son and brother, who was well known by many for always doing his job with a big smile on his face and for being a regular at the Railway Tavern pub in Oswestry.

Mark died suddenly last week. It is believed he died in his sleep and was found in bed by his family last Friday morning.

His father Graham Woodliff said his son was the “life and soul of the party”.

He said: “He always had a smile on his face, he always had time for everyone, he lit up every room he walked into. Mark was a very special person, who packed so much into his short life.

“He had so many friends, he made friends with everyone he met, he was a one-off.

“He loved his nieces and nephews, he adored kids, he was brilliant with them. He’s going to be so missed by them, by everyone. He’s left a big void.”

Known by many as ‘Woody’, Mark, from Hawthorne Grove in Oswestry, enjoyed a night out with his friends, often making them laugh with his dance moves.

His mother Diane Woodliff said: “Mark couldn’t dance for toffee, he loved dancing but my word he had two left feet, he’d have everyone in stitches.

“There are just so many stories to tell about him. He liked a drink and good time like we all do but he was also a good footballer, he played for the Boys Club when he was younger and for the pub teams.

“Many people will know him for being the only goalie to keep a clean sheet despite having a bottle of Lambrini next to the goalpost!”

Mark worked as a binman in Oswestry from the age of 18.

“Everyone on the round knew and loved him, he would go out of his way to help the elderly and those who struggled to get their bin out but he also amazed the children, who thought he was wonderful,” Mrs Woodliff said.

Since news of his death, tributes have poured in on Facebook, as well as flowers, cards and kind messages.

Mark leaves behind parents Graham and Diane, brothers and sisters Sonia, Adrian and Leanda and their partners, and his nieces and nephews Georgia, Devon, Harry, Lola, Brandon, Layla, Lydia, Jackson, Broday and Theo, and great-nephew Cody.

His funeral will be held on February 13 at midday at Oswestry Parish Church. Donations to Hope House.