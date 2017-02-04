Lettuce crisis: No need for panic buying says Shropshire chef

The rationing of lettuce by major supermarkets may be just the tip of the iceberg for salad and veg shortages affecting shelves.

But Shropshire celebrity chef, James Sherwin, says there is no need for panic buying.

Instead, he says we should look to our farm shops and markets and put local salad on our plates.

Mr Sherwin, who appeared on the Channel 4 show The Taste alongside Nigella Lawson, and was also a contestant on MasterChef, has just taken over the reins at The Drayton Gate, in Wem. And he has pledged to use only locally-sourced and in season produce from allotments, market gardens, local producers and farmers.

He says there is no need to worry about what to put in your salad as extreme weather has pushed up the prices of imported fruit, veg and salads. An extreme mix of drought followed by flooding and freezing conditions has severely affected growers in southern Spain, while poor conditions have also hit farmers in Italy, Greece and Turkey.

Experts have warned if the weather does not improve in the coming weeks the problem may continue until April, with customers hit by price rises. The lettuce shortage follows similar reductions in the supply of courgettes, while salad peppers, broccoli and cabbage supplies are also under pressure.

Mr Sherwin said salads being served at The Drayton Gate are filled with local ingredients including celariac and lettuces grown by a market garden in Whitchurch.

“We have become too dependant on food flown from into this country,” he added.

“Why pay high prices when you can find wonderful produce that has been grown on your doorstep. There are some wonderful, tasty British lettuce available at the moment, I buy mine from a lady who farms near Whitchurch.” Sprouts could also be an alternative the the iceberg lettuce in a salad.

Mr Sherwin suggested slicing them finely with a mandolin and using them in a salad with other finely sliced veg such as celeriac, leeks or even swede and drizzled with a dressing using local rape seed oil.

“British sprouts are wonderful at the moment,” he said. “People say they don’t like sprouts because they associate the ones there have been boiled to death and served on their Christmas dinner plate.”