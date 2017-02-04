Ironbridge Power Station future: Towers likely to come down

The future of the former Ironbridge Power Station will be thrashed out next week.

The meeting is likely to start a chain of events that will see the demolition of the landmark cooling towers that dominate the historic gorge.

Uniper, the station’s current owner, will meet representatives from both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils to update them on the development and plans for the site.

The company took over the site from power giant Eon and has been in charge of its decommissioning since it was switched off in November 2015.

It is expected to start decommissioning work this summer as part of a three-year project.

The towers, which have a unique pink hue to them, are likely to be flattened as part of the site clearance despite calls to keep.

Members from both local authorities say they are keen to have a say in the future of the station, in Buildwas, which has had a huge impact on both areas.

In an effort to coordinate the discussion, Shropshire Council has arranged a dedicated stakeholder meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Councillors from Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils, neighbouring parish councils and chief officers are expected to attend and meet representatives from Uniper.

The owners are to provide an update on the development of their future strategy and future plans for the site.

The meeting will also enable Uniper to hear thoughts from the relevant stakeholders, elected representatives and consider opportunities and preferences for its future use.

Councillor Nicola Lowery, ward member for the Ironbridge Gorge, said: “I am delighted a meeting with stakeholders, both councils and Uniper has been secured.

“Many thanks must go to Shropshire Council for their efforts in co-ordinating this important strategic meeting with Uniper.

“While the Ironbridge Power station sits within the boundary of Shropshire Council the future use for the site will have a consequential impact on our World Heritage Site, which significantly contributes to our local economies.

“Therefore it is fantastic councils will receive an update on the development."