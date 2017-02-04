Could this Shropshire 14-year-old be about to become one of Britain's youngest mayoresses?

Like most 14-year-olds, Amber Hunt is already busy looking ahead to her GCSE year at school.

But the teenager will soon have to fit her studies around another important part of her life – Mayoress of a Shropshire town.

Amber Hunt will become one of the youngest mayoresses to be sworn-in in Britain when, elections permitting, her father, Councillor Vince Hunt, takes up the role of the Mayor of Oswestry in May.

Councillor Hunt , from nearby Trefonen, said he was sure his daughter would carry out the role perfectly.

“Amber is elegant and eloquent and will be a good role model for young people,” he said. Young people are too often criticised when, in my experience they are good people – it is just that some of them have been given a bad deal in life.”

Councillor Hunt, who has two older sons, said he asked Amber to be his mayoress because his wife, Jenny, worked away from home during the week.

Amber said she felt honoured to be preparing for the role.

She is a student at the Marches School.

“It is going to be a busy year but I am looking forward to representing Oswestry as mayoress,” she said.

Providing he is re-elected in May Councillor Hunt will take over the role from Councillor Paul Milner.