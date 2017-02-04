6 Nations 2017: Blind Welsh rugby fan to wear England shirt for length of competition for charity

He’s lost his sight – but anyone looking into the eyes of Clive Jones can be left in no doubt as to where his loyalties lie.

The proud Welsh army veteran has a specially-designed lens bearing the Welsh flag, which he will wear with pride during the Six Nations.

But Clive, from Market Drayton, is also up for a challenge.

So, while he will be supporting Wales in the rugby tournament, he will actually be donning an England rugby shirt in a bid to raise cash for charity.

Clive has also taken a vow of silence in exchange for donations during the England and Wales rugby match and will not be drinking for the whole of the tournament.

Clive was blinded in an unprovoked attack on his birthday in December 2000.

With the support of the Blind Veterans UK charity, formerly known as St Dunstan’s, and the love and compassion of his wife Stephanie, Clive managed to rebuild his life and regain his independence and leads a full and active life.

Since leaving the army in 2003, Clive has raised more than £50,000 for military charities, including Blind Veterans UK, Severn Hospice, Hope House and the Shropshire Air Ambulance.

His fundraising efforts have included a 200-mile cycle ride from London to Cardiff, and he also showed off his archery prowess with Prince William.

His latest fundraising challenge is to wear the England shirt for every Six Nations rugby game, despite being a very proud Welsh man.

Mr Jones said: “As a proud Welsh man I look forward to seeing my national team compete in the Six Nations tournament.

“This year is no different, except for one small change, I will be wearing an England rugby shirt.

“I’ve decided to take this crazy wardrobe decision in order to raise funds and awareness for Blind Veterans UK, a charity that has helped me since I lost my own sight while serving in the Army in 2000.

“Blind Veterans UK offers support, rehabilitation and training to over 4,000 veterans like me and having them there to help is life changing.

“I have set a target of £1,500 in order to make the teasing I will inevitable receive from friends, family and other pub-goers where I will be watching the games worthwhile.”

