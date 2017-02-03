Shrewsbury level crossing train tragedy boy is named

A 14-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a train at Shrewsbury's Harelescott Level Crossing was today named as Jeff David Antwis.

Jeff, from Shrewsbury, was taken to hospital following after the incident at around 5.33am on Monday, but later died in hospital.

At the time, police said his next of kin were being supported by specially trained officers and that the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was treated for a number of serious injuries to his head and pelvis and was anaesthetised at the scene before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic and a Merit trauma doctor were sent to the scene and roads near the level crossing had to be closed after the collision.

The inquest will be opened at Telford Register Office on Tuesday.