Jeff Stelling's new walking marathon challenge taking in Shrewsbury Town

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling will be stopping off at the home of Shrewsbury Town as part of a marathon charity effort.

The legendary Soccer Saturday presenter, famed for his cool-headed and quick-witted anchoring of the live results programme, will arrive at the Greenhous Meadow on June 5, having started the day at the home of Kidderminster Harriers.

His challenge, which is to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and awareness of the disease, will see him complete 15 walking marathons in 15 days as he travels from Exeter City to Newcastle United.

The challenge is an upgrade on last year’s March for Men, which saw Stelling walking 10 marathons in 10 days for the same cause.

The presenter said that the response to his first effort had inspired him to go even further this year.

He said: “After the agony and ecstasy of the walk last year – particularly the agony – so many people have been in touch with me, people with stories of their battle against prostate cancer. It’s just inspirational and it’s inspired me to do something once again.”

In 2016 Stelling was joined by famous friends, colleagues, and people affected by prostate cancer and he raised more than £420,000.

This time round he is hoping to raise even more, having set a target of £500,000.

This year’s event will see Stelling visit more than 40 football clubs, heading up the west of England via Bristol and Stoke and through the northern footballing hotbeds of Merseyside and Manchester.

He will finish at the home of Championship high flyers Newcastle.

His boyhood club, Hartlepool United, will be en-route and he will also start the final day at Durham County Cricket Club.

