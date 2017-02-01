facebook icon twitter icon
Shropshire put on flood alert after rain

Shropshire is on flood alert this evening  as small rivers in the county respond to the rain which has fallen.

Areas in the south of the county, and Telford are on alert with more rain forecast.

The Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, the River Worfe near Telford and Upper Teme near Ludlow have all been warned of possible flooding.

The Met office has forecast more rain for Thursday and Friday.

Live interactive flood alerts map:

