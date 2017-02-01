Shropshire put on flood alert after rain

Shropshire is on flood alert this evening as small rivers in the county respond to the rain which has fallen.

Areas in the south of the county, and Telford are on alert with more rain forecast.

The Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, the River Worfe near Telford and Upper Teme near Ludlow have all been warned of possible flooding.

The Met office has forecast more rain for Thursday and Friday.

further flood alerts in #shropshire #herefordshire as small rivers continue to respond. More rain forecast

Latest https://t.co/0h9VwODoAS pic.twitter.com/JZ4k9ZcgfF — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 1, 2017

Live interactive flood alerts map: