Escaped fox Thor back home at Hoo Farm in Telford

After days of roaming the streets of Telford, Thor the three-legged fox has now been reunited with his pals at Hoo Farm.

The white four-year-old fox travelled about five miles from the farm in Telford on Saturday night, after he used a fallen tree to escape the fox enclosure.

A live trap was used along with some food as bait and straw from his fox enclosure, which would smell of his home.

Edward Dorrell, partner at Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom, said: "He's been recaptured and he's now back in the enclosure.

"He's completely fine, he was being elusive so we found a way to recapture him.

"He seems happy to be back by the way he's eating.

"We used a live trap, we put some food and hoped he walked in, then there's a trigger which trapped him in.

"We put some straw down in the cage from his enclosure with the smell of his mates on so it made it more inviting for him to go in."