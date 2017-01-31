Shropshire businessman, 71, wins FOUR-YEAR fight over moped parking fine

A Shropshire businessman who came back from holiday to find a parking ticket slapped on his moped has triumphed in a test case to overturn the fine.

Robert Gordon Humphreys, aged 71, from Bucknell, south Shropshire, parked up his moped near London’s Euston Station in August 2013 and jetted off on holiday for three weeks.

He found a motorcycle parking bay in Drummond Street, that had no time restrictions.

Mr Humphreys still works in the breweries, pubs and hospitality industry and is former honorary secretary of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

He was furious when he got back from his holiday in September to find a £130 parking ticket attached to his bike. Camden Council told him that the parking bay had been suspended while he was away.

Mr Humphreys refused to take that lying down and, after years of battling through the courts, three senior judges have handed him victory after a council appeal failed.

Dismissing the appeal, Lord Justice Beatson said Camden had totally failed to engage with Mr Humphreys after he launched his challenge.

Given the importance of the issue, Camden’s “passive attitude” and “total non-participation” in the High Court hearing appeared “quite extraordinary”.

Lord Justice Briggs and and Lord Justice McCombe agreed that it was now “far too late” for the council to challenge Mr Humphreys’ victory.

Mr Humphreys said later: “I don’t think I’m delighted really, it’s been a marathon.

“Their Lordships did vindicate my position that there is a serious legal issue here, but it still needs to be resolved.

“I’ve not spoken to anyone about the case who hasn’t said, ‘you didn’t commit an offence.’

“There’s a mindset here that, just because a presumption of innocence is inconvenient to the council, somebody must be guilty. I was completely ignorant of the fact that the status of the bay had been changed. This bay was free to use and not time limited. What a waste of Camden taxpayers’ money.”

Mr Humphreys, who represented himself in court, said Camden had been ordered to pay his £3,100 legal costs.

And he added: “I imagine that Camden’s legal costs will be massively more than that.”