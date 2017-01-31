Severn Trent explaining water pipes work to Shrewsbury residents

Severn Trent is holding a community drop-in session for residents in Shrewsbury ahead of work to install new water pipes next month.

The work will see pipes replaced in Porthill Road to provide local people with an even more reliable water supply.

Dave Keirnan, from Severn Trent, said: “These new water pipes will help to guard against leaks and bursts and to provide residents in the area with a water supply they can rely on for years to come.

“We’ve worked closely with the local council to plan the work and we’ll be installing the new pipes during February half-term to minimise disruption to local people.

“We’d encourage any residents who want to find out more about the project to come along to the drop-in session to speak to the engineers involved.”

The drop-in session will take place at Severn Trent’s mobile community office which will be parked near the junction of New Street and Copthorne Road between 3pm and 6pm on Thursday.

Work is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 18 and should take around 10 days.

While the new pipes are installed road restrictions will be in place on Porthill Road at the island with Radbrook Road to allow engineers to work safely.

Fully signposted diversions will be in place.