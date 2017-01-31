Hoo Farm's missing fox Thor has been found

Workers have found Thor, the three-legged fox missing from Hoo Farm, but have not yet recaptured him.

The white four-year-old fox travelled five miles from the farm in Telford, after he used a fallen tree to escape the fox enclosure.

Edward Dorrell, partner at Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom, said: "It's true we've located him, we haven't caught him yet but.

"He's very happy and very well and we hand-fed him this morning.

"We've got a house holder who's being very cooperative.

"It's a rural area and there's only one small road nearby, but there's woodland so as soon as he's had enough he might wander off into the woodland.

"He's been there since Monday.

"We've got to find a way to recapture him over the next couple of days. We're quite confident we'll be able to catch him.

"We'd like to say thank you very much to everybody responsible and everybody that has given us information. Without that we wouldn't have been able to find him, as it's like looking for a needle in a haystack."