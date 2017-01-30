White fox Thor is missing from Telford's Hoo Farm

A three-legged fox used a fallen tree to escape its enclosure at Telford's Hoo Farm.

A tree came down in the enclosure and landed on the fence – and four-year-old Thor, who is white, managed to escape.

Will Dorrell, partner at Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom, said: “All the other foxes are safe, he’s the last one we thought would go. It was a bit of a freak circumstance.

“We received a couple of phone calls saying he had been spotted near Preston on the Weald Moors, but by the time staff had got there, there was no sign of him. He’s very distinguishable so we’re hoping people will see him before he can travel too far. Even though he only has three legs you’d be surprised how fast he can move.

“He’s not particularly good at hunting as he only has three legs so when he starts getting hungry he’ll probably go towards people’s houses and maybe towards dogs as he was brought up with them.

“He is not going to harm anyone, but I would advise people to be a bit cautious anyway and to call us straight away.” Anyone who spots Thor should call 07773 321013.