Shocking dashcam footage has shown the dramatic moment a deer runs out in front of a car in Telford.

Warning some viewers may find this footage upsetting.

It was a normal trip to work for Ben Thompson – until the young deer ran in front of his car.

The first he knew of it was when he heard a loud bang and saw his windscreen shatter.

It took less than three seconds for the animal to charge out of the bushes on the A4169 near Horsehay on Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old carer said the area desperately needed a sign warning drivers that deer might run across the road.

"I never thought for one minute there would be deer down there – at least if I'd see a sign it would have been in the back of my mind.

"Thankfully I was slowing down towards the roundabout. Suddenly there was a big bang. By the time I'd realised it was a deer, it had ran off. At the time I was just trying to find out what was going on.

"It was a good thing I was approaching an island and that it wasn't a bigger deer. It could have been a lot worse, financially as well. There's no damage to the body of the car, just to the windscreen.

"I'm thankful. Someone out there is looking out for me."

He took a minute to calm down after the accident, when a woman stopped to check that he was okay.

"I was a bit shocked," he said.

"A lady came up behind me and was very nice. She asked me if I was okay. I moved to the side of the road and called my boss to say I wouldn't be making it to my next job."

He then made his way home to Hollinswood, avoiding the main roads and is waiting to have his car fixed.