Restaurants move in as work nearly finished at Telford's Southwater

Work on a new section of a shopping centre will be wrapping up in the coming weeks, with plans to open it to the public by Easter.

Southwater’s Southern Quarter will be handed over to the restaurants filling the space very soon so that they can prepare for their grand openings later this year.

The building will be handed over by UK retail and leisure developer Sovereign Centros to TGI Friday’s, Prezzo and Handmade Burger Company at some point during February.

Linda Welch, a spokeswoman for the team behind the work at Telford Shopping Centre, said: “Construction work on Southern Quarter is progressing well.

“The main construction contract has been completed and we will be handing the units over to the occupiers for fitting out over the next few weeks. We anticipate the first restaurants opening in time for Easter.”

Visitors to Telford Shopping Centre on Monday night got a sneak peak of the finished product, including illuminations, during an electrical test.

The outline of the new build was lit up, across the new tower and then across the top of the building itself. Much of the barrier blocking access to the new pathway was removed as well, giving passers-by the chance to see the new, nearly finished pathway that has been built to connect the Brown Elm car park with Southwater.

The work represents the first phase of a £200 million regeneration of the town centre, completely transforming the site of the former Focus Do It All site, the “green shed”.

It’s the final stages of work that began more than a year ago.

During December, new panelling was erected for the walls and windows, giving an idea of how the finished development would look.

The Southern Quarter is the first part of the extensive redevelopment proposals for the centre, which will add up to 800,000 sq ft more retail and leisure space.

The second phase of the regeneration is the Northern Quarter, which will comprise up to seven new stores totalling 70,000 sq ft, on the site of the former Asda supermarket.