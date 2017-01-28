Star Witness: Tom captures stunning scene as sun rises over frosty fields near village

The sun rises over the beautiful fields of south Shropshire which are covered in a blanket of frost.

This stunning picture was taken by Tom Middleton in his home village of Onibury. The panoramic scene looks out in the direction of Ludlow and was taken on an iPhone 6.

The father-of-two is no stranger to the outdoors as he runs his own creative film production studio, SMN Film, with his wife Miche Parkinson, and says he uses the natural surroundings to inspire his work.

The 36-year-old said: “I took it at about 8am on a morning in November. It was just on my iPhone 6. There is a hill behind our house in Onibury and it was the first frost on the ground. It’s gorgeous there.”

This picture was sent in to the Shropshire Star via Star Witness, which aims to showcase the best photography in the region. A stunning sunset, a gritty crime scene or a potato shaped like Bruce Forsyth – whatever it is, we want to see it.

So, whether you’re a complete novice or a pro snapping away on the latest Nikon, this is your chance to get your pictures seen.

As well as bragging rights over your friends, the best picture each month will be rewarded with £100. Submit your photos at shropshirestar.com/starwitness