Shropshire man, 25, died hours after twice hitting his head, inquest told

A 25-year-old Shropshire man who hit his head but declined medical treatment died just hours later, an inquest heard.

Guy Evans, who had dwarfism, had been on a pub crawl with friends and had been at the Railway Inn at Penybontfawr when he fell and banged his head on October 8.

Mr Evans, of Greenfields, St Martins, near Oswestry - who was described by all who knew him as the “life and soul of the party” - was taken by ambulance to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital at around 8pm, but left before receiving any treatment.

The inquest, which was heard before Mr John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, was told Mr Evans, known as ‘Sharkie’ due to his prowess on the pool table, returned to Oswestry by taxi where he resumed drinking.

At around 2am on October 9 he went to the USA Fried Chicken Experience on Willow Street but once again fell and hit his head on the pavement. An ambulance was called and the police also attended.

Constable Tim Rolls told the inquest at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, he had arrived to find Mr Evans unconscious lying on the ground.

“He left the Wrexham Maelor Hospital and went to the Cross Keys in St Martins where he continued to drink,” he said.

“He met a number of friends in a pub but said he was not feeling well and wanted to go home.

“He then went to the takeaway where he fell and hit his head hard on the pavement.

“Friends alerted some police officers who were dealing with an incident nearby.”

Constable Rolls said after his colleagues radioed him he put Mr Evans in the recovery position and waited for the ambulance to arrive.

But Mr Evans' condition deteriorated and, once the ambulance arrived, paramedics had to give him CPR at the scene.

He was then taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where he died.

The inquest was adjourned at the request of the family of Mr Evans to a date to be set, so witnesses from Wrexham Maelor Hospital could attend to give evidence.