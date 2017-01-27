Shropshire social worker that 'failed in child visit duties’ suspended

A Shropshire Council social worker has been suspended for 12 months for misconduct.

Nokuthula Agnes Mlam Bokwe was suspended earlier this month after a hearing at the Health and Care Professions Council in London.

A hearing panel concluded that Ms Bokwe’s misconduct amounted to a failure “to undertake visits”, “to record visits which had taken place”, “to check, communicate and liaise with other agencies”, “to complete assessments”, and “to complete up to date chronologies”.

Ms Bokwe was employed through an agency a social worker at Shropshire Council on a temporary contract for three months from October 6, 2014.

She was employed in the Safeguarding Department in Children’s Social Work, and was responsible for working with children in need, children subject to child protection plans and children in care.

She was allocated seven cases which comprised of 13 children. The hearing concluded that she had not liaised with agencies such as the police, health and education professionals and the Probation Service.

The written findings from the case stated: “No actual harm had been identified to any of the service users in this case, however it was of the view that the failures of the registrant had the potential to put them at risk of significant harm.”

It said that two children were at risk of domestic violence and alcohol misuse.

Despite the finding the panel also concluded that Ms Bokwe had an “excellent record of service”.

Shropshire Council said it was “satisfied” with the hearing outcome and would respond quickly to instances of poor practice.

A council spokesman said that the concerns had arisen when Ms Bokwe went on leave and her case files were reviewed.