Mid Wales microlight crash: Flying instructor who taught One Direction star Harry Styles died after ‘structural failure’

The flying instructor who taught Harry Styles while the One Direction star went out with his daughter was killed when his light aircraft crashed due to “structural failure” in Mid Wales, an inquest has been told.

Pilot Nick Jefferies and his friend Scott Pennington were killed instantly when their plane plummeted into a field.

The pair were airborne for less than 30 minutes when the silver Evektor EV-97 EuroStar crashed in September.

Harry was a close family friend of Mr Jefferies and dated his daughter Emilie, also 22, who came from the same Cheshire village. The star also knew Mr Pennington, 25.

Mr Styles had known Mr Jefferies since he was a teenager and they remained close despite his split with his daughter.

The inquest heard a failure with the structure of the plane may have been to blame.

Robert Carter, principal inspector of air accidents at Air Accidents Investigations Branch, told the hearing that a report into the accident was due to be published later this year.

He said: “The report is aiming to be published later this year.

“It is taking a bit longer because the accident does seem to involve an in-flight structural failure.

“That has been quite difficult to tie down what the causes and effects are. It has been quite complex.”

Harry even happily posed in the doomed aircraft on his flying lesson with Mr Jefferies just months before the fatal crash.

The pair, from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, died in the field at Cwmbach, Builth Wells.

Harry was Emilie’s date for their Year 11 prom while at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, Cheshire.

Flying fan Harry, who has also taken helicopter lessons in the US, was taken up in Nick’s plane for an afternoon last summer.

Senior coroner Andrew Barkley adjourned the inquest until August for more reports.

He said: “Clearly much hinges on the report.

“The final report may then dictate that other people may join the inquest process.

“Until I see the final report it is difficult for me to define what the scope of the inquest will be.”

The hearing in Aberdare, South Wales, was adjourned.