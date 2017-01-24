Water supplies back to normal after Shropshire water main bursts

Water supplies are back to normal after a burst main cut off water to some areas in South Shropshire.

Craven Arms and Newcastle on Clun were temporarily without water yesterday due to the burst main.

But Severn Trent Water managed to reconnect the supplies overnight.

The water pipe that burst on Church Road in Craven Arms is now repaired and work is underway today to get the road reopened by mid-morning.

A spokesman for Severn Trent Water said: "We'd like to thank our customers who were affected for their patience while this essential repair was carried out.

"We know how difficult it is to have no water, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.

"Our teams are still out at Church Road and we’ll continue to work on this until the road is put back to normal and reopened, which we hope will be mid-morning.

"Again we’d like to apologise for any disruption this may cause."