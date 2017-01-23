Major risk over after chemical leak pollutes Oswestry river

Experts have said there is no longer a "significant risk" to the public or animals that come into contact with a county river where around 50,000 fish died in a chemical leak.

The Environment Agency said the water in the River Morda, near Oswestry, was improving since the chemicals were discovered on Thursday, and that it had had not seen any more fish killed or in distress.

A spokesman for the agency said: "Since Thursday we have had teams of staff out closely monitoring water quality along the River Morda, Vyrnwy and Severn, as well as working to ensure that no additional pollutant enters the watercourse from the source.

"Regular monitoring over the course of the weekend by our officers has found that despite the type of pollutant entering the watercourse being highly acidic we have only seen small numbers of fish impacted and the situation is improving."

The Environment Agency said it will be doing further monitoring of the watercourse over the coming months to understand the impact.

The leak was reported by an angler at Weston Pools at around 6.30pm on Thursday after water in the River Morda turned milky-white.

Giles Cochrane, fishery manager at unaffected Weston Pools, described it as an “environmental disaster” with an entire eco-system wiped out.

Public Health England have also advised there is no longer a significant risk to the public or animals that come into contact with water in the River Morda.

The Environment Agency spokesman added: "We're unable to comment on the source of the pollution at this stage while investigations are ongoing.

"If anyone sees signs of fish in distress or impacts from the pollution please contact our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60."