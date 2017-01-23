Ironbridge Power Station: Councillors meet to discuss future

Councillors from both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils have met to discuss the future of Ironbridge Power Station.

Councillor Nicola Lowery, Telford & Wrekin ward member for Ironbridge Gorge, Councillor Claire Wild, Shropshire Council ward member for Severn Valley, and Councillor David Turner, ward member for Much Wenlock, all came together to discuss the future of the site.

Though the power station, in Buildwas, is within Shropshire Council’s boundary in the Severn Valley ward, it will have a significant impact on the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site and Much Wenlock.

Councillors arranged a meeting in an effort to discuss the local and environmental impacts of the demolition and the potential of the site moving forward with both Uniper and the councils set to make a plan for the future of the site.

Councillor Wild said after the meeting: “It was highly beneficial to meet with both neighbouring councillors to better understand the local concerns surrounding the site and its potential as we look forward to its future.

“The Ironbridge Power Station previously contributed to over 10 per cent of Shropshire’s business rates and therefore it is imperative we work closely with Uniper while the future of the site is considered.”

Councillor Lowery said: “It was useful to meet with both councillors at Shropshire Council and I would like to thank them both for taking the time to discuss the wider impacts and potential of this important site. The future use of such a strategic site must be approached with sensitivity and vision to ensure we fully consider the potential of the Ironbridge Power Station.”