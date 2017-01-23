£300,000 bill to convert Shropshire's ticket machines to new 12-sided £1 coin

Shropshire Council will spend about £30,000 preparing to convert its ticket machines to the new 12-sided £1 coin entering circulation later this year.

Simon Jones, the Council’s cabinet member for highways and transportation said that they were working closely with suppliers of their parking equipment to put the upgrades in place ahead of the changes on March 28.

“The conversion is expected to cost approximately £30,000,” he added.

The new coin, designed by teenager David Pearce from Walsall in the West Midlands, will enter circulation on March 28, and by October 15 the traditional round coin will cease to be legal tender.

Telford & Wrekin Council doesn't have an official figure for the needed works, but said they were working with suppliers to make the necessary changes.

Russell Griffin, of Telford and Wrekin Council, said: “In some instances we don’t control the machine but just rent the space that it occupies to the supplier of the machine, therefore it’s very difficult to work out what the cost of conversion will be.”

People are being urged to return the £1 coins before they lose their legal tender status. They can either spend them before October 15 or bank them.

Around £1.3 billion worth of coins are stored in savings jars across the country, and the current £1 coin accounts for nearly a third of these, the Government said.

The new £1 coin, which resembles the old threepenny bit, has been hailed as "the most secure coin in the world". It boasts several new security features, including a hologram.