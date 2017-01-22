Shropshire weather: Dusting of snow for parts of county
Parts of Shropshire woke to a dusting of fine snow this morning, with temperatures during the day expected to remain chilly.
Isolated mist and fog patches were set to clear through the morning, to leave a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies and sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 4C.
It is set to stay dry overnight with some patchy cloud. A frost will form where clear spells develop, as well as some widespread and locally dense freezing fog.
@ShropshireStar Fair bit of snow falling near Oswestry now. @Jacob_Karl pic.twitter.com/VFU89sMXss— Lyndon Dudding (@lyndondudding) January 22, 2017
It's snowing. That awful fine polystyrene type snow! pic.twitter.com/2bVQCX3O5D— Shropshire Hills (@shropshirewalks) January 22, 2017
@shropshirewalks @ShropshireStar we have already had it in Telford but it didn't last long pic.twitter.com/ECBhukynia— Stephanie Hood (@StephHood1) January 22, 2017
Not enough to enjoy but enough to ruin plans for bike ride #sleet #Shropshire pic.twitter.com/VSSWVCekIc— SueAustin_Star (@SueAustin_Star) January 22, 2017