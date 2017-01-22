Shropshire weather: Dusting of snow for parts of county

Parts of Shropshire woke to a dusting of fine snow this morning, with temperatures during the day expected to remain chilly.

Isolated mist and fog patches were set to clear through the morning, to leave a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies and sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 4C.

It is set to stay dry overnight with some patchy cloud. A frost will form where clear spells develop, as well as some widespread and locally dense freezing fog.

It's snowing. That awful fine polystyrene type snow! pic.twitter.com/2bVQCX3O5D — Shropshire Hills (@shropshirewalks) January 22, 2017

@shropshirewalks @ShropshireStar we have already had it in Telford but it didn't last long pic.twitter.com/ECBhukynia — Stephanie Hood (@StephHood1) January 22, 2017