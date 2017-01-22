facebook icon twitter icon
Shropshire weather: Dusting of snow for parts of county

Parts of Shropshire woke to a dusting of fine snow this morning, with temperatures during the day expected to remain chilly.

Snow in Oswestry. Photo: @lyndondudding
Isolated mist and fog patches were set to clear through the morning, to leave a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies and sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 4C.

It is set to stay dry overnight with some patchy cloud. A frost will form where clear spells develop, as well as some widespread and locally dense freezing fog.

