Almost 30 affordable homes built on old Shropshire garage sites

Almost 30 new homes have been built on former council garage sites in Shropshire.

The sites have been transformed into new affordable homes in Oswestry, St Martins and Highley, near Bridgnorth.

Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing has opened the homes. They include bungalows, houses and flats with the majority available to rent through Shropshire Homepoint.

One home will be for sale on a shared-ownership basis and two will be for sale on the open market.

Jason O’Donoghue, development manager for STAR Housing, said: “We’re really pleased that these developments are now complete, as they provide much-needed affordable homes for local people.

“The mixture of new homes that have been built help meet the housing needs of a wide range of people, in different circumstances and at different stages of their lives.

“It’s also great that these previously unused and unloved sites have been brought back into use and now benefit the local communities.”

“We continue to strive to increase the supply of quality affordable homes in Shropshire and we plan to build more around the county as part of our Affordable Housing Programme.”

Steve Speller, Joint owner of Speller Metcalfe said: “Not only has this scheme provided additional housing for the area, the development itself has brought employment for local sub-contractors and suppliers from across the county.”

Around £260,000 of the money used to build these homes was awarded as part of the Homes and Communities Agency Affordable Housing Programme – a £3 billion fund to increase the number of affordable homes built in England.