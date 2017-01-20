New Shrewsbury hotel given green light by highways bosses

A new hotel proposed on the edge of Shrewsbury has moved a step closer to being given permission after highways bosses offered no objections.

Plans have been lodged with Shropshire Council for the 35-bedroom hotel next to the Saffron Cottage restaurant in Ford.

Today, highways teams at both the council and Highways England said there were no transport reasons to object to the proposals.

A report from Mouchel on behalf of Shropshire Council’s highways team said they had no objections.

More on this story: New Shrewsbury hotel will not be the standard corporate bed factory, say architects

New hotel on outskirts of Shrewsbury will 'offer something different'

Hotel planned on outskirts of Shrewsbury

It read: “From a local highway perspective, the development proposed is considered acceptable, subject to the construction of appropriate car parking facilities to adequately serve the development.

“It should be noted that this development is accessed from the A458 (trunk road) and is controlled by Highways England.”

A letter from Highways England submitted to the council also said there were no transport objections on their behalf.

However, residents and Ford Parish Council believe there are transport issues which mean the plans should be thrown out.

An objection letter from a Mr & Mrs D Bufton said: “The parking within the application will not be sufficient as the car park is almost full when only a few tables are used in the restaurant.

“There is already congestion at this site caused by traffic slowing to enter the garage during peak morning periods and the addition of up to 40 cars daily is likely to lead to delay, possibly increasing the risk of accidents.”