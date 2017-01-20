Hundreds of fish die in Oswestry's River Morda after chemical leak

A chemical leak has lead to a severe pollution on a Shropshire river causing hundreds of fish to die.

The River Morda near Oswestry turned white late on Thursday and it is believed that a chemical leaked from a tanker into the river.

The Environment Agency has warned people not to allow livestock and pets to go in the river.

We're on site dealing with a severe pollution on the River Morda,below Oswestry. We recommend people,livestock & pets don't go in the River — Env Agency Midlands (@EnvAgencyMids) January 20, 2017

A couple walking their dog this morning were told to keep away from the riverside.

The pair, who do not want to be named, said: "There are Environment Agency officials the length of the river, it is very worrying.

"It was awful seeing the fish at the top of the water. They are dead now but our worry is that the river is a well known place for walking and there is an awful lot of cattle in fields that go down to the water."

The river runs through the village of Morda and Weston on the edge of Oswestry.