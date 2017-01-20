Greggs opening new store in Shrewsbury

A new Greggs store was today opening in Shrewsbury, bringing almost a dozen new jobs.

The store at Shrewsbury Business Park will cater for “food-on-the-go” shoppers but will also have seating and wi-fi for people who want to eat their food inside the store.

The firm says the shop layout is designed to meet the demands of busy “food on the go” shoppers and offers a contemporary experience.

Raymond Reynolds, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Shrewsbury and provide our valued customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”We hope our new and existing customers enjoy the wide range of products on offer, whether they’re grabbing a hot cup of coffee, a freshly-made sandwich or a delicious savoury or sweet treat.”

The shop will offer savouries and sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as a range of confectionary products.

Those looking for a lighter option can try the Balanced Choice range; a selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, porridge and fruit - all for less than 400 calories.

A range of hot drinks will also be on sale.

Lewis Sandbrook, shop manager at Greggs Shrewsbury Business Park, said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think.”

The shop will be open from 6am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.