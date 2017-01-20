'Accident' closes Telford swimming pool

A Telford leisure centre swimming pool has had to close for the evening and probably tomorrow morning due to an "accident".

Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre has closed its pool for health and safety reasons while staff clean up.

The pool at the centre in Ironbridge Road, Madeley, is normally open until 10pm on a Friday.

Early morning classes on Saturday are also expected to be cancelled, with the pool expected to reopen at 11am.

A staff member at the centre said: "It was just a mini-accident with one of the children in the pool, but we have to follow health and safety procedure.