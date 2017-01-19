Sainsbury's supermarket and 1,600 homes and businesses in lose supply in huge Telford power cut

A Telford supermarket had to close after a power cut affected 1,600 homes and businesses across Telford.

Sainsbury's on the Forge Retail Park and Telford Magistrates Court both lost power today along with more than a thousand homes.

Shoppers at the supermarket said it was closed temporarily, while staff dealt with the loss of power.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said: "It was closed for about 20 minutes and most of that time was spent getting people in and out of the store."

The power cut primarily affected Ketley, Mossy Bank and parts of Telford Town Centre, Western Power Distribution said postcodes TF1, TF2 and TF3 were most badly hit.

It started just before 12pm.

Initially 1,600 homes and businesses were affected, but most were back on within 30 minutes.

However by 2pm, most of the homes were back online, with the last 550, which are mainly in The Rock, due to be reconnected by 3.30pm.

It is still not known what caused the loss of power.

Michael Clark, a spokesman for Western Power Distribution, said: "We know there has been a problem with the high voltage network but we have no other information at this stage."